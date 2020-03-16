Finding the Coronavirus-Hit Market's Silver Lining In This Dark Cloud

A weekend is a long time in a pandemic.

Over the last two days, the economic outlook in the U.S., indeed around the world, went from bad to much, much worse. Bars and restaurants in New York and L.A. are now closed by decree, and anyone who has spent time in those cities knows what a massive blow that will be to their economies. The CDC has recommended no gathering of more than 50 people and panic buying has resulted in empty supermarket shelves around the country.

From a market perspective though, the most worrying thing about this weekend was something that didn’t happen. The Fed announced an emergency rate cut big enough to take short-term rates to effectively zero and a massive round of QE. The markets shrugged their shoulders and when futures opened overnight, they did so limit down, and the market opening was low enough to trigger an immediate trading halt.

The stock market went into the weekend on what many considered a high note as the Dow jumped over 9% on the last day of a crazy week’s trading. Those familiar with extreme volatility, however, wouldn’t have been reassured. True volatility is two-way, and a massive, illiquid jump does nothing to calm fears. I have to say that I was extremely surprised to see stocks end Friday with such a strong run into the close. I would have thought that, with massive levels of volatility the norm, nobody would want to go into the two-day break long of anything.

Those that did go in long got burned this morning despite the Fed’s actions and a seemingly constant stream of White House briefings that were presumably meant to promote calm in society as a whole, but also in the stock market. Those press conferences and briefings actually had quite the opposite effect as Donald Trump displayed a worrying inability to get basic facts about his own policies right and focused more on laying blame than finding a solution. Also, as with the Fed’s response, the political solutions that were proposed are nothing new.

Tax cuts and massive government deficit spending have been the way of the world for a long time. They haven’t warded off the crash, nor does the market believe they will end it. And stocks aren’t the only market to ignore the changes over the weekend.

Treasury yields barely moved as the Fed cut rates to zero. Presumably that action was already priced in to some extent, but there may be another, more worrying consideration here. Cutting taxes and increasing spending when the economy was at its strongest has led to a $23 trillion plus debt -- and that was in the good times. If this crisis now forces more of the same as the economy shrinks, would you want to own that debt?

Today, looking at a stock market that can’t even get started despite the Fed’s and the White House’s policy announcements, there is one possible silver lining.

This could be the day the abuse of the old policies died.

It is not that rate cuts and asset purchases by a central bank, nor tax cuts and fiscal stimulus from the government are bad things. It is just that they should not be used to inflate asset prices even further during good economic times for short-term political gain. Those good times should be used to replenish the war chest because one thing is certain: No matter how good it feels when unemployment hits record lows and the economy expands; winter is coming.

Apart from the dangers of adding to already massive deficits and debt and further expanding a bloated Fed balance sheet, cutting rates and taxes when the economy is expanding dulls the effectiveness of those measures when it is not. For them to be effective in market terms, there needs to be some shock value in drastic policy measures. They need to be the slap in the face that traders and investors need to calm their panic, and familiarity makes that impossible.

At times like this, pronouncing certainty about just about anything in the short-term is foolish, and possibly irresponsible. In the long-term though, it can be said with certainty that at some point in the future, the market will be higher than it is now. If the current ineffectiveness of rate cuts, tax cuts and stimulus do cause a rethink of policy as things improve, it may make the recovery when it comes a bit slower, but it would make it more sustainable, and any future chaos more treatable.

