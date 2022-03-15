Finding Opportunity in a Changing Digital World

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The pandemic was just the beginning…

It’s been almost two years to the day since we’ve all been forced to adjust to relying on digital interdependence.

Prior to 2020, most digital devices and connections weren’t all that essential for many people. Whether staying in touch with friends, browsing the internet for the latest fashion trends or simply going down a rabbit hole of YouTube videos… most of these activities were not totally necessary.

But when the pandemic hit, we had to rely on digital connections for our livelihood.

We connected with friends and family to stay mentally grounded…

We checked in with coworkers from home to ensure business was being pushed forward…

And we moved an enormous number of activities to the digital sphere…

Now as pandemic protocols start winding down and people venture back out into the real world… you might think the big digital shift is over.

You’d be wrong.

While the pandemic has accelerated our move to digital work, digital shopping and digital education (just to name a few)… we are still in the early stages of this change. Think of the internet when you were dialing into an AOL chat room to talk about pets, gardening or some other interest.

And as venture capital investors, this spells big opportunity…

Early Stages of the Digital World

Of course, lots of companies have benefited from this trend. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM), the video conferencing software company, was one of the clear winners. Zoom became the go-to for business meetings, virtual happy hours, weekly family calls… even wedding ceremonies were broadcast across the platform.

While the company had been successfully doing business since 2011, the pandemic sent it into warp-speed-growth.

Zoom became the envy of many other companies. Traditional brick-and-mortar retailers, restaurants and many other location-dependent businesses were absolutely crushed by global government-imposed lockdowns.

Even today with many of the lockdowns lifted, the overall trend is clear: Digital is here to stay. As a result, consumers are increasingly spending their money on digital platforms.

It’s a trend we need to keep an eye on as venture capital investors. Fact is… we are still in the early stages…

You may think that companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Instacart have already totally changed the shopping habits of consumers. And you’d be right.

But we still haven’t seen the biggest shift of all…

It may seem hard to believe, but in the near future, people will only leave their homes for entertainment purposes. Going to friends’ houses for dinner, visiting relatives in different cities or simply getting out into nature.

Everything else will likely be delivered to our doorstep or through digital means.

That’s how you should look at the metaverse. The metaverse, just like the internet, is simply a way for people to interact, consume, contribute and access their daily needs.

I’ll admit that it’s hard to see right now. Just like the early days of the internet, it all seems too confusing.

However, in the coming years, it will become easier and more attractive for everyone to access a metaverse. The challenge right now is making that a reality.

Bringing the Metaverse to the Masses

As the old saying goes in venture capital, “ideas are nothing without execution.”

And the metaverse needs a lot of help from talented people who know how to speak to consumers. Turns out that just this past week, one of those people is diving headfirst into the metaverse…

Former Disney (NYSE:DIS) CEO, Robert Iger, has invested and taken a board seat at the metaverse startup Genies. He joins other heavyweight investors like Breyer Capital and New Enterprise Associates.

According to Genies:

“We believe every human will need an avatar to represent themselves as the lines between the physical and digital worlds become increasingly blurred.

“Avatars have the power to unlock a more authentic type of human expression, enabling people to be more comfortable with their true selves in the digital world.”

Although Genies is not set to become the next Amazon of the metaverse, the company’s approach makes sense. The metaverse will never be successful unless consumers actually start consuming within different metaverses.

Iger, who successfully led Disney from 2005-2020, will likely use his deep pool of talented connections to assist with Genie’s buildout. He will help the company create a consumer-friendly gateway for the “average person” to enter the metaverse… and feel great about the whole experience.

Allowing the average person to enter a metaverse is what we need to propel the metaverse into the mainstream. Things are already starting to move into the metaverse…

For example, some companies are moving the job interview process to the metaverse…

Fintech startup Brex said:

“We were flying people from all around the country and spending thousands of dollars on airfares so someone could come into the office for two to three hours. So the immense efficiency that virtual recruiting has provided, I think it’s here to stay.”

Of course, this is no different than what has been going on with Zoom the past couple of years. But, as we can probably all attest, the Zoom experience can be somewhat awkward, with many people fumbling around with the platform (mute your mic!).

A metaverse interview gives the potential candidate an opportunity to display their ability to function in the digital world. This will be increasingly important, as more businesses are moving towards metaverse-style work environments, where coworkers interact and collaborate within a metaverse.

As venture capitalists, we need to understand this bigger picture and identify investments that are going to facilitate this trend.

It’s tempting to search for the most technically sophisticated company out there… but we should really consider what is likely to have the most near-term success…

Companies that provide simple access to a metaverse… companies that build simple infrastructure for a metaverse… and even companies that have already figured out how to monetize consumers within metaverses…

These are the companies we want to be backing right now.

I’m currently speaking with many of these companies so we can position ourselves for the big winners of tomorrow. I’ll be sharing more in the coming weeks…

