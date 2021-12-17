Finding Meaning in Meta: Why Facebook's Name Change Can Help Its Stock Grow

Facebook's (FB) name change to Meta certainly caused a stir when it was announced in October, but in light of an inflation-driven tech stock sell-off on Wall Street, it seems that the move has already helped to protect the company’s market cap. Looking to the long term, will the rebranding make the stock stronger, in the same way as Alphabet did for Google?

The emergence of record-breaking inflation rates has adversely affected many tech-based stocks and has hit some members of the FAANG elite club of growth stocks harder than others. Despite more instances of underperformance for stocks that have traditionally represented solid bets for investors, Will Hobbs, chief investment officer at Barclays Wealth has warned that stakeholders should avoid making rash decisions in such a volatile market:

“I can see how higher rates change how the market looks at long-duration assets, and I can see how this could be an inflection point, but I would caution that investment styles are not that return-predictable,” Hobbs explained. “I would say now is not a good time to have a strong view, but the valuation gap between the long-duration assets and the rest is very stretched.”

As we can see from the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF which measures the Nasdaq’s largest performers based on market cap, the recent months have been challenging for tech-based growth stocks on Wall Street by their own standards. Of the elite FAANG club, we can see that Netflix, in particular, has struggled in the wake of the recent downturn, having shed nearly 14% of its stock value in the space of a month, while Amazon has dipped by 6.56% over the same time frame.

Meta has also endured a difficult month, having spent much of the quarter retracing from its September peak of $382.18, but has already recovered more than 5% of its value in December at the time of writing, and appears to be more resilient in the face of wider market downturns. As high inflation is threatening to stay with us for many months into 2022, could Meta be the pick of the elite tech-based growth stocks to help investors navigate the rising cost of living around them?

More than a Name

Facebook’s name change to Meta has incontrovertibly impacted its share price - and is certain to continue doing so long into the future.

Maxim Manturov, head of investment research at Freedom Finance Europe, was mindful to highlight that name changes aren’t at all uncommon when it comes to public companies, and has been successfully reflected in the past, with Google’s rebranding to Alphabet and Snapchat’s switch to Snap. More recently, financial services provider, Square, announced that it was changing its name to Block in a bid to better reflect the company’s expectation of a future dependence on blockchain technology.

“Overall, the rebranding aims to move away from reliance on Facebook, as the company has become more extended than just a social network,” Manturov explained. “The name change signals the company's transformation from a social media platform to a 'meta-universe company' that combines virtual experiences with reality. The move also downgrades the role of Facebook's namesake service to one of the company's subsidiaries alongside Instagram and WhatsApp, rather than as an overarching brand.”

He added, “The economic opportunity here is huge. A new generation of meta-universe games will change the $175 billion game market. A new generation of meta-universe advertising will change the $455 billion digital advertising market. Meta will control software and derivative services, which is a pretty good strategic shift for the company. Meta's attractive price, solid results and past track record mean that Wall Street still believes in it, given the presence of a solid upside to its average target price of $406.”

The Growth of FB

As speculation surrounding Facebook’s name change to Meta mounted, Investors.com reported that the company’s stock had been steadily climbing in expectation of the move. This can indicate that Facebook’s evident gamble on embracing the metaverse is well received among investors.

The company has already announced that it’s investing $50 million towards building its own metaverse as an environment where individuals can interact, conduct business, play games and engage in a number of activities via the use of both virtual reality and augmented reality technology.

Although the metaverse is still many years away from becoming a fully-fledged reality, Facebook’s quick actions in accommodating the revolutionary digital environment is a gamble that appears to be paying off.

Despite FB not quite escaping the mass tech sell-off on Wall Street in the wake of rising inflation rates, it’s fair to say that investors can expect a solid return for the growth stock in 2022. We may not see Meta’s relationship with the metaverse come to fruition in the immediate future, but the company’s stock looks set to see the benefits of a timely name change.

