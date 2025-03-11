Finding Great Momentum Stocks to Buy in March During the Selloff

The stock market selloff heated up to start the week as Wall Street locked in profits amid the chaos caused by the tariff battle between the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and China.

Investors big and small are overwhelmed by the onslaught of tariff updates and worried about the possible economic consequences. It is unlikely that the Trump administration wants to cause serious damage to the U.S. economy or the stock market—but no one knows what’s right around the corner.

It is worth remembering that Trump’s first term was full of tariff-based worries. Yet, the market and the economy eventually moved on as agreements were made.

That said, the selloff has hit most pockets of the market and there could be more downside. This makes the stocks staying above the fray all the more impressive.

Today we explore a screen that helps investors find surging stocks trading near fresh highs in early March amid the broader stock market selloff.

The stocks the screen puts on your radar are also experiencing impressive upward earnings revisions activity, earning them Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buys).

Screen Basics

The screen we are looking into today comes loaded with the Research Wizard. The screen helps investors dig through all of the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks, of which there are over 200 at any given time, to find some of the top momentum names.

The screen narrows down the list of Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocksto those with upward price momentum that are also trading within 20% of their 52-week highs. The screen then uses the PEG ratio and the Price to Sales ratio to help make sure investors are getting value as well. The screen then makes your life a little easier and narrows it down to just seven stock picks.

The screen basics are listed below…

· Zacks Rank = #1 (Strong Buy)

· Current Price/52-week High >= 0.8

· PEG Ratio: P/E F(1)/EPS Growth <= 1

· Price/Sales <= 3

· Percentage Change Price -12 Weeks = Top # 7

This strategy comes loaded with the Research Wizard and it is called bt_sow_momentum_method1 It can be found in the SoW (Screen of the Week) folder.

The screen is pretty simple, yet powerful. Here is one of the seven stocks that made it through this week's screen…

Buy This Surging Pharmaceutical Stock Before It Breaks Out Even Higher?

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc JAZZ is a Dublin-based global biopharmaceutical company focused on neuroscience and oncology. JAZZ thrives in the sleep disorder space and beyond. JAZZ bought cannabis-based medicine pioneer GW Pharmaceuticals in 2021.

Its Epidiolex drug is the first prescription, plant-derived cannabis-based medicine approved by the FDA and the European Commission. Epidiolex is currently used to help treat seizures associated with various syndromes. Most recently, Jazz announced on March 5 its planned acquisition of Chimerix to diversify its oncology portfolio.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Jazz grew its revenue by 6% in 2024 to help boost its adjusted earnings by 14%. JAZZ crushed our bottom-line estimates in the trailing three quarters, including a 14% Q4 beat on February 25. The company raised its guidance and said it remains “confident in achieving blockbuster status for Epidiolex/Epidyolex in 2025.”

Jazz’s upbeat earnings revisions help it earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Jazz is projected to boost its EPS by 11% in 2025, with sales set to grow by 6% in 2025 and 2026. Wall Street loves the stock, with 14 of the 19 brokerage recommendations Zacks has at a “Strong Buy,” alongside three “Buys” and two “Holds.”



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

JAZZ stock has climbed 28% in the last six months, hitting new 52-week highs in late February. The solid run includes an 11% YTD pop to blow away the S&P 500’s 5% drop. Jazz trades 37% below its average Zacks price target and 5% below its recent highs.

JAZZ’s run took it back above its 50-month moving average and on the verge of breaking out of the trading range it has been stuck in for a decade. Jazz also trades at a 67% discount to its highs and the Zacks Medical sector at 6.7X forward 12-month earnings.

