Finding Business Success In A Covid Economy

By Tomas Varga, Co-Founder of WatchOut Group

One thing that has become quite clear in this time of economic upheaval is that there are two distinct economies. One floats above the other, focusing on market behavior and factors most of us cannot affect, this is the market economy. The other is the business economy which we operate in daily. The one where we either guide our businesses to success, or sit idly by as they are engulfed by failure. This daily business economy, more so than the market economy, has been impacted severely by the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn't mean we still can't guide our businesses to a successful outcome.

The important thing to remember above anything else is that our actions are led by choice. Choice to keep fighting, choice to keep working and yes, struggling. Under normal circumstances building a business can be daunting, physically and mentally exhausting but ultimately worth the effort. We can only keep pushing forward, which in business, is one of the most important early lessons to learn. COVID-19 has taught the world — especially those in the startup realm — that self-reflection and introspection can exist parallel to construction and innovation.

Staying relevant

Growing your business comes with some general caveats. One of the most important ones is the relevance of what you are doing. This directly correlates to the viability of your product or service. In a tight economy with less room for error, you must ask the right questions of your business plan that explore relevance and viability. Are you filling a current need? Do you have a plan for the immediate post-COVID future? Are you offering a core product or service that people need right now? If not, what can you do to modify your plan to capture the immediate response market?

Being able to answer these questions helps you determine your immediate relevance to the marketplace as well as gives you a game plan for what is next. Regardless of global factors, there is always an ebb and flow to the economy. What is relevant now might not be so tomorrow. The difference between creating an essential product or service and being perceived as an essential product or service is marketing. Viability is then only determined by your response to shifts in market sentiment.

A nimble execution

There is something to be said for stoically sticking to a business plan outline. Following it step-by-step with little variation. Even under normal economic circumstances this can be detrimental. If you are not willing to bend, you will break. It is more important than ever before to be prepared to shift course based on unseen variables. This swift nimbleness will keep your business adaptable to changing requirements. With supply chains in flux for example, businesses have had to act quickly to fill in the gaps. This takes not only a resolve to accept quickly changing business needs, but also a willingness to not fight against the force of the unknown.

Being open to change, adapting a culture of focused problem-solving with speed are extremely valuable and critical skills needed to grow a business out of the chaos of a pandemic. This, coupled with the essential ingredient of business regardless of the decade — determination — will make it easier and more acceptable to pivot without hesitation. If you want to succeed, if you know you have to succeed, it’ll be easier to quickly change gears and adapt. Because if you don’t act quickly enough in pivoting your business to meet the needs of the market, someone else will and you’ll be left behind. Additionally, needs are constantly changing, especially during an economy in flux. Being nimble enough, ready to solve any problems that may come up and having the grit to push forward will enable your business to meet these changing needs.

Invisible enemies

There is a fear amalgamation that is a companion to a business adapting a nimble strategy to navigate through economic instability. That fear is compounded by a few different variables, each with their own ability to set your business back. Overheads are part of this fear. While this might hold true in some regard, being nimble means adapting not only your business plan to changing environments, but your accounting as well. Be prepared to cut costs where needed, shift operating budgets to areas that will immediately salve any bleeding. The point is to push forward and emerge successful, and that might result in some limbs left behind.

With any amount of determination and drive to succeed, there is going to be some bureaucracy attempting to hinder your business’ quick pivot. While some bureaucracy is necessary to move forward (especially if there are partners involved) the trick is moving through it quickly and effectively. Have a presentation ready, explain the speed necessary to ensure the survival of your business. The larger the committee, the harder it will be to enact a nimble plan. While a hierarchical stage of approval might be necessary for all business decisions, being prepared to address all concerns, present the right materials and plan, and explain costs and causes will help you emerge victorious.

A new world order

The entire world economic order is in extreme flux. The right moves could rapidly propel your business to a higher level of success. This lockdown around the world that we find ourselves in doesn’t have to be as confining and burdensome as we may presume it to be. We are connected to everything and everyone, if only digitally. You have the opportunity now to focus and push your business forward. With the right determination and willingness to stay nimble while avoiding the traps of bureaucracy your business can find success no matter the economic factors.

About Tomas

In his prior career as a management consultant with KPMG and Director of Strategy with DECENT, Tomas was widely recognized for his key strategic insights, business development skills, and technology implementation. In his current entrepreneurial ventures, Tomas brings the forgoing skills to the party as well as a strong suite of product and package design skills. He’s currently Co-Founder of The WatchOut Group.

