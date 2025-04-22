Finding the Best Top-Ranked Stocks to Buy in May and Beyond

Stocks ripped higher on Tuesday as Wall Street looked hopefully to the possibility of the U.S. and China starting trade negotiations. CNBC reported that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told investors in a closed-door meeting he expects “there will be a de-escalation” in the tariff battle with China in the “very near future.”

This news came after JD Vance and Modi met in New Delhi to start high-level trade talks between the U.S. and India.

The upbeat day also followed Monday’s selloff that pushed the Nasdaq back to its 2021 highs. The bulls held their ground at that potentially key level.

The upbeat tariff headlines, mixed with Taiwan Semi’s rather bullish earnings results and guidance from last Thursday, might provide runway as the busy portion of Q1 earnings season ramps up.

With this in mind, let’s dig into how investors can use a Zacks screen to help find some of the best Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks to consider buying as the calendar creeps toward May.

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)stocks outperform the market in good and bad times. However, there are over 200 stocks that earn a Zacks Rank #1 at any given time.

Therefore, it’s helpful to understand how to apply filters to the Zacks Rank in order to narrow the list down to a more manageable and tradable set of stocks.

Parameters

Clearly, there are only three items on this screen. But together, these three filters can result in some impressive returns.

• Zacks Rank equal to 1

Starting with a Zacks Rank #1 is often a strong jumping off point because it boasts an average annual return of roughly 24.4% per year since 1988.

• % Change (Q1) Est. over 4 Weeks greater than 0

Positive current quarter estimate revisions over the last four weeks.

• % Broker Rating Change over 4 Week equal to Top # 5

Top 5 stocks with the best average broker rating changes over the last four weeks.

This strategy comes loaded with the Research Wizard and is called bt_sow_filtered zacks rank5. It can be found in the SoW (Screen of the Week) folder.

Here is one of the five stocks that qualified for the Filtered Zacks Rank 5 strategy today…

Why This Top-Ranked Stock is a Must Buy with 60% Upside

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH is an energy drink powerhouse competing directly against Red Bull and other industry giants. Its pitch to consumers and investors is that its products are “better-for-you, zero-sugar alternative to traditional energy drinks.” Wall Street is bullish on Celsius since 13 of the 18 brokerage recommendations Zacks has are “Strong Buys”



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Celsius expanded its revenue from $131 million in 2020 to $1.35 billion in 2024. CELH’s growth slowed to 3% last year after three straight years of over 100% YoY expansion.

Still, the energy drink company contributed “30% of all category growth” in 2024 and increased its “category share by 160 basis points to 11.8%.” On top of that, Celsius completed its $1.8 billion acquisition of Alani Nutrition on April 1 to expand its next-generation energy drink and supplement portfolio.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Celsius is projected to grow its revenue by 61% in 2025 and 19% in 2026 to help boost its adjusted earnings by 50% and 13%, respectively.

On top of that, its consensus earnings estimate jumped by 24% for 2025 and 19% for 2026 in the last few months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CELH shares have skyrocketed over 2,000% in the past five years, including a 100% run during the past three. Despite that run, investors can buy Celsius stock 60% below its all-time highs at around $37.68 a share.

The stock recently climbed above its 50-day and 200-day, and is on the verge of completing the bullish golden cross where the shorter-dated moving average climbs above the longer-term trendline. Celsius also trdes at a 60% discount to its five-year median at 33.2X forward earnings.

