Finding the Best Momentum Stocks to Buy Now

The stock market has chugged higher to begin June as Wall Street bulls attempt to push the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq back to their all-time highs and beyond.

Wall Street is cheering cooling trade war tensions, lower inflation, and strong earnings results and guidance, boosted by tech growth and artificial intelligence spending.

That said, the bulls might have a hard time sending the market to all-time highs until the start of the second quarter earnings season in the middle of July, barring any major trade war updates or falling long-term yields.

As the stock market churns higher, investors might want to buy stocks that have already made new highs amid the 2025 chaos.

The stocks the screen puts on your radar have also experienced strong upward earnings revisions activity, landing them Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buys).

Stock Screen Basics

The screen we are looking into today comes loaded with the Research Wizard. The screen helps investors dig through all of the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks, of which there are over 200 at any given time, to find some of the top momentum names.

The screen narrows down the list of Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocksto those with upward price momentum that are also trading within 20% of their 52-week highs. The screen then uses the PEG ratio and the Price to Sales ratio to help make sure investors are getting value as well. The screen then makes your life a little easier and narrows it down to just seven stock picks.

The screen basics are listed below…

· Zacks Rank = #1 (Strong Buy)

· Current Price/52-week High >= 0.8

· PEG Ratio: P/E F(1)/EPS Growth <= 1

· Price/Sales <= 3

· Percentage Change Price -12 Weeks = Top # 7

This strategy comes loaded with the Research Wizard and it is called bt_sow_momentum_method1 It can be found in the SoW (Screen of the Week) folder.

The screen is pretty simple, yet powerful. Here is one of the seven stocks that made it through this week's screen…

Buy this Soaring Financial Stock for Upside, Value, and Dividends

Popular ( BPOP ) is a leading financial services company operating in Puerto Rico, the U.S., and the Virgin Islands.

The company is Puerto Rico’s largest bank by assets and deposits, and it operates across various subsidiaries, including Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular Bank.



BPPR provides retail and commercial banking, auto/equipment leasing, mortgage loans, insurance, investment banking, and broker-dealer services through branches in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, Popular Bank offers a range of business and retail banking services, including commercial lending, mortgage services, private banking, and healthcare financing, with branches located in New York, New Jersey, and Florida. Additionally, the bank provides 24/7 digital banking and access to 55,000 Allpoint ATMs globally.



Popular posted a strong beat-and-raise quarter that helped boost its FY25 consensus earnings estimate by 5% and its 2026 figure by 9.4%, earning BPOP its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The financial services firm is projected to grow its adjusted EPS by 17% this year and 20% next year, driven by 7% stronger sales in both periods.

BPOP has soared 210% in the past 10 years to more than double the Zacks Finance sector. This run includes a 14% jump in 2025. The stock recently hit 52-week highs and its highest levels since 2008.

Despite its charge, Popular shares trade 8% below their average Zacks price target. The stock also looks ready to break out of the trading range it’s been stuck in for the last year.



BPOP trades at a 45% discount to the Finance sector at 9.2X forward earnings and right at its 10-year median. This is impressive considering its huge outperformance and charge to fresh highs.

Popular's 2.65% dividend yield tops its highly-ranked Banks–Southeast industry. On top of that, seven of the nine brokerage recommendations Zacks has are “Strong Buys” or “Buys.”

