Finding the Best Cheap Stocks Under $10 to Buy in March

The stock market selloff ramped up to start March. Wall Street is taking profits and moving into risk-off mode as investors assess the economic impact of the tariff battle.

The Nasdaq is heading into correction territory, driven by large pullbacks from Nvidia and plenty of other previously-soaring artificial intelligence-related stocks. It is worth stressing that despite Nvidia’s drop, the AI chip stock is up 1,500% in the past five years and 375% in the last two years.

A selloff was due and buyers with long-term outlooks will start buying stocks sooner than later.

For instance, a widely-tracked contrarian buying signal, CNN’s Fear & Greed Index, has tumbled from Neutral levels of around 50 in mid-February to Extreme Fear (15) today.

The Fed is still projected to cut interest rates in 2025 and earnings are set to expand significantly. S&P 500 EPS are expected to grow 13.2% in 2025 and 13.6% in 2026 vs. 7.4% projected growth in 2024, based on the most recent Zacks data.

This backdrop is broadly bullish for stocks and should give investors confidence to buy into the weakness and start getting a bit greedy while others turn fearful.

Today we explore how to find great cheap stocks trading for $10 a share or less that investors might want to buy in March amid the stock market selloff.

On top of their cheap price tags, Wall Street analysts are high on all of these stocks and their improving earnings outlooks earn them strong Zacks Ranks.

Penny Stocks

One dollar or less used to be the common threshold for what we call “penny stocks.” Today, the SEC has expanded penny stocks to securities that trade for less than $5 a share. Many investors avoid these stocks because they are speculative in nature.

Meanwhile, penny stocks often trade infrequently and hold wide bid/ask spreads. These stocks also carry many other traits that, in many cases, cause excessive volatility. With that said, some penny stocks perform incredibly well, which helps them remain attractive.

Stocks Under $10

Moving on, let’s briefly discuss the next class of cheap stocks. Stocks that trade in the $5 to $10 range are generally less risky than their penny stock counterparts. Investors might be more likely to have heard of these companies or seen the tickers. They are, however, still inherently more speculative than many other higher-priced stocks.

Investors can obviously find winning stocks for under $10 if they are extremely selective. So today, we narrowed the list of thousands of these more speculative stocks down to a more manageable group of $10 and under stocks that might help boost your portfolio.

Screen Parameters

• Price less than or equal to $10

• Volume greater than or equal to 1,000,000

• Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2

(No Holds, Sells or Strong Sells.)

• Average Broker Rating less than or equal to 3.5

(Average Broker Rating of a Hold or Better.)

• # of Analysts in Rating greater than or equal to 2

(Minimum of at least two analysts covering the stock.)

• % Change F1 Earnings Estimate Revisions -- 12 Weeks greater than or equal to 0

(Preferably upward earnings estimate revisions, but definitely no downward revisions.)

Here is one stock out of the nearly 80 highly-ranked names trading under $10 a share that made it through the screen today…

Buy This Cheap Finance Stock for 40% Upside?

BGC Group, Inc. BGC is a premier global marketplace, data, and financial technology services provider. BGC's products span fixed income, foreign exchange, energy, commodities, shipping, equities, and more.

BGC serves a diverse clientele, including broker-dealers, investment banks, hedge funds, government entities, investment firms, and beyond.

BGC Group grew its revenue by 13% in 2023 and 12% in 2024, helping boost its adjusted FY24 earnings by 21%. The firm’s record revenue last year was fueled by its energy, commodities, and shipping unit, alongside strength across rates and foreign exchange.

BGC said trading volumes were “currently outpacing last year's first quarter records” when it reported its Q4 results on February 14.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BGC Group is projected to follow up its strong 2024 with another 8% revenue growth in 2025 and 10% higher sales next year.

Meanwhile, it is projected to grow its adjusted earnings by 17% this year and next year. BGC’s FY26 earnings estimate has surged 15% since its release helping it land a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

BGC stock has jumped 95% in the last five years to outrun the Zacks Finance sector’s 67%.

BGC stock is up 12% in the last 12 months, and trades 44% below its average Zacks price target at $9.30 a share. BGC is finding support at its 50-week moving average.

BGC Group trades at a 50% discount to its sector at 8.2X forward 12-month earnings. The company also pays a dividend.

