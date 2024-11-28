News & Insights

Findi Limited’s Strategic Shift and FY25 Financials

November 28, 2024 — 06:38 pm EST

Findi (AU:FND) has released an update.

Findi Limited has unveiled its strategic focus on a white-label approach, sharing its first-half FY25 results. The company highlights both the potential and risks associated with its innovative business model, emphasizing the speculative nature of investing in its shares. Investors are advised to carefully consider their financial situation before making investment decisions.

