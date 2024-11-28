Findi Limited Faces Financial Setback Amid Revenue Growth

Findi (AU:FND) has released an update.
Findi Limited reported a disappointing financial performance for the half-year ending September 2024, with a significant loss of $3.555 million compared to a profit of $773,000 in the previous year, marking a drastic 560% decline. Despite a slight 1% increase in revenue, the company announced no interim dividends, reflecting the challenging period it faced. The net tangible assets per security saw a modest increase, suggesting some resilience despite financial setbacks.
