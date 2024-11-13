Findi Limited Announces Trading Halt Ahead of Acquisition

Findi (AU:FND) has released an update.

Findi Limited has requested a trading halt on its shares pending a major announcement regarding a strategic acquisition by its subsidiary, Transaction Solutions International (India) Pvt Limited. This move is aimed at ensuring compliance with disclosure obligations, with trading expected to resume by 18 November 2024. Investors await further details on this potentially impactful acquisition.

