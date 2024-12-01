Finder Energy Updates on Director’s Share Acquisition

Finder Energy Holdings Limited (AU:FDR) has released an update.

Finder Energy Holdings Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of Director Damon Neaves. The director acquired 520,834 fully paid ordinary shares through participation in a shortfall placement of a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer. This move indicates active participation in the company’s recent financial activities, which could be of interest to stock market enthusiasts.

