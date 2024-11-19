Finder Energy Reduces Liabilities and Focuses on Exploration

Finder Energy Holdings Limited (AU:FDR) has released an update.

Finder Energy Holdings Limited has decided not to exercise its option over the WA-542-P permit, leading to a significant reduction of liabilities in its balance sheet. The company also announced it will not proceed with drilling at the Whitsun Prospect in the UK North Sea due to political and fiscal uncertainties, but remains committed to its Infrastructure-Led Exploration strategy. These decisions allow Finder to focus on high-impact opportunities while minimizing costs.

