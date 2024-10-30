News & Insights

Finder Energy Expands with Timor-Leste Oil Acquisition

October 30, 2024 — 01:47 am EDT

Finder Energy Holdings Limited (AU:FDR) has released an update.

Finder Energy Holdings Limited has completed a significant acquisition, securing a 76% stake in the PSC 19-11 block offshore Timor-Leste, marking its transition from exploration to development. The company has booked substantial oil resources and has initiated a work program to advance the Kuda Tasi and Jahal oil fields. Furthermore, Finder has successfully raised $6 million through a rights issue, bolstering its financial position for future projects.

