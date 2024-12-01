Finder Energy Director Expands Stake with New Share Acquisition

Finder Energy Holdings Limited (AU:FDR) has released an update.

Finder Energy Holdings Limited’s director, Bronwyn Barnes, has significantly increased her stake in the company by acquiring 1,041,667 fully paid ordinary shares for A$50,000.02. This acquisition comes as part of a shortfall placement in a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer, demonstrating Barnes’ confidence in the company’s future prospects.

