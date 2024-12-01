News & Insights

Finder Energy Director Alters Securities Holdings

December 01, 2024 — 10:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Finder Energy Holdings Limited (AU:FDR) has released an update.

Finder Energy Holdings Limited has announced a shift in the securities holdings of its director, Frederick Wehr. Wehr has acquired 625,000 fully paid ordinary shares through a shortfall placement as part of a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer. This move reflects strategic changes within the company that may interest investors looking at the energy sector.

