Finder Energy Director Alters Securities Holdings

Finder Energy Holdings Limited (AU:FDR) has released an update.
Finder Energy Holdings Limited has announced a shift in the securities holdings of its director, Frederick Wehr. Wehr has acquired 625,000 fully paid ordinary shares through a shortfall placement as part of a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer. This move reflects strategic changes within the company that may interest investors looking at the energy sector.
