Finder Energy Announces New Securities Issuance

Finder Energy Holdings Limited has announced a new issuance of securities, seeking quotation on the ASX. The issued securities are part of previously announced transactions, with the issuance date set on November 26, 2024. This move is part of Finder’s continuing efforts to enhance its financial standing in the market.

