Findell Capital Says Oportun Financial's Stock Price Is Underperforming

(RTTNews) - Findell Capital Management LLC, which beneficially owns about 5.4% stake in Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT), has expressed serious concerns about the company's financial and stock price underperformance under CEO Raul Vazquez.

On Monday, Findell Capital revealed that it recently acquired a greater than 5% ownership stake in Oportun.

In a communique sent to Oportun's shareholders, Findell said, "We are writing to our fellow stockholders today because we believe that Oportun's board of directors is not acting with the sort of urgency required to address the Company's dire situation. Oportun's performance under the current management team speaks for itself."

Findell said that under the right cost structure, the company should generate $3-$4 in earnings per share and the stock should trade for +$20 a share versus $2.60 a share today.

