Find Your Next 10X Winner in the Burgeoning Shroom Boom

Remember when marijuana used to be taboo?

Back in 1970, when Richard Nixon passed the Controlled Substances Act as part of his “War on Drugs,” marijuana was considered a Schedule 1 drug – meaning it was listed next to cocaine and heroin as an extremely dangerous, extremely illegal substance with no “accepted medical use.”

Today, the global legal marijuana market measures $17 BILLION, and is growing at a 40% per year pace.

What happened?

Emerging science changed public perception, which paved the path for legalization and a marijuana “boom.”

Specifically, an abundance of academic research came out in the 2000s, which illustrated the medical benefits of marijuana. At the same time, Hollywood began to portray weed as being a friendly, fun drug in movies like Harold & Kumar and Step Brothers.

Marijuana became destigmatized…

Consumer attitudes shifted…

Changing public perception turned into growing public demand for legalization…

A few protests and bills later, marijuana wasn’t just legalized – it turned into one of the hottest consumer markets in the world.

If you missed out on investing early in the marijuana boom, don’t worry.

Right now, another Schedule 1 drug is in the first inning of following in marijuana’s explosive footsteps: psychedelics.

Yes. Those psychedelics. Magic mushrooms. LSD. MDMA. DMT.

For years and years, society has frowned up psychedelics as hard drugs to be avoided – but things weren’t always like that.

Rewind 70 years. Back in the 1950s, a group of pioneering psychiatrists in California led by Humphry Osmond actively experimented with psychedelics and finding that hallucinogenic drugs had immense therapeutic potential.

But sociopolitical backlash against “hippie culture” in the 1960s halted their research, and in 1970, psychedelics landed on Nixon’s Schedule 1 drug list.

The book was closed on psychedelic research.

Until the 2010s.

When the academic world reopened that book, and discovered a world of opportunity and untapped potential…

A pair of recent Johns Hopkins studies have found that the active ingredient in “magic mushrooms” (something called psilocybin) can significantly help with smoking cessation and reducing alcohol dependence.

An even more recent Johns Hopkins study published in 2020 found that psilocybin can relieve anxiety and depression levels in people with life-threatening cancer diagnoses four-times better than traditional antidepressants on the market.

That finding corroborates a previous NYU study, which found that psilocybin causes a “rapid and sustained” reduction in anxiety and depression levels in cancer patients.

Meanwhile, a recent UC Davis study found that psychedelic micro-dosing can produce beneficial behavioral effects in patients with mental health disorders.

The list of academic studies goes on and on.

And they are all coming to the same conclusion: psychedelic-inspired medicines have robust therapeutic potential.

The science is changing… and this emerging science is shifting public perception.

In 2020, a flurry of movies and TV shows – like Gwyneth Paltrow’s The Goop Lab, the Netflix documentary Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics, and the docuseries The Business of Drugs – has collectively shone a favorable light on the benefits of psychedelics, and helped to destigmatize these drugs in mainstream media.

Major podcasts – like Freakonomics Radio and The Joe Rogan Experience – have talked about psychedelic-inspired medicines and their therapeutic potential.

Major news companies – like NPR and NBC News – are covering the emerging psychedelic therapeutics space.

Public perception is shifting… and now, even laws are changing.

On Election Day 2020, Washington D.C. and Oregon both passed measures to decriminalize/legalize psilocybin – marking the first legal domino to fall for the psychedelics megatrend.

In other words, psychedelics are following in the footsteps of marijuana from taboo, to mainstream.

What comes next?

The Shroom Boom – an era wherein psychedelic-inspired medicines become globally ubiquitous and redefine how we treat mental health disorders.

Indeed, you could say the Shroom Boom has already started.

Just take a look at one of my favorite shroom stocks in MindMed (MMEDF), an experimental psychedelic-inspired medicine maker that I told subscribers about back in June.

It’s up 690% from its late-March lows.

Believe it or not, this enormous rally in MindMed stock is far from over.

This is still just a $475 million company on the cusp of pioneering disruptive new medicines to fundamentally change the multi-hundred-billion-dollar mental health treatment market.

Today’s leading psychedelic therapeutics companies are future billion-dollar giants.

That’s why investors should pay close attention to shroom stocks like MindMed, COMPASS Pathways (CMPS), Revive Therapeutics (RVVTF), and Champignon Brands (SHRMF).

Your next 10X winner could very easily be in that group…

