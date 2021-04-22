Find the Next Generation of Growth Potential with this ETF

One of the surest ways to deliver value as an advisor is to help clients identify stocks that are poised to see a step change in their growth. If the last decade has shown us anything, it is that tech companies can scale quickly, and their stock prices may move accordingly. With that in mind, we believe one of the best ways to find the next big thing is to check out the VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN).

The ETF tracks the Nasdaq Q-50 index, and deliberately invests in the 50 stocks next in line to be included into the Nasdaq-100. This accomplishes two critical tasks. First, QQQN puts client capital into Nasdaq stocks that are well established (ranked 101-150 based on market capitalization in the entire Nasdaq Stock Exchange; ex. Financial), but presumably at an earlier stage with still long runways of potential growth. In other words, high profile companies that could become household names. Since 2007, 110 constituents have “graduated” from the Nasdaq Q-50 (the “next 50”) into the full Nasdaq-100*. Just in the last few years, this includes names like Netflix, Facebook, Lululemon, and Expedia, which highlights the rapid pace of innovation that Q-50 stocks may experience and QQQN seeks to capture with its methodology. In 2020 alone, the graduates included Docusign, Peloton, and Moderna among five other companies. Since 2007, in the 12 months prior to “graduating”, these 110 graduates returned 76.2% on average**. QQQN allows investors access to these quick-growing companies before they have experienced the market appreciation that “graduates” them into the Nasdaq-100. Second, buying into QQQN also helps one diversify out of the hyper-concentrated top end of the Nasdaq-100, which is heavily weighted towards just three stocks as of 2020 year-end. We feel this allows potential returns of QQQN to be more in line with those of companies on the cusp of transitioning between mid-cap and large-cap or mega-cap. Taking these two points in combination, the ETF is quite distinct from strategies that track the Nasdaq-100, and tracks an index that is fully complementary rather than competitive.

Finally, another unique aspect of QQQN is that it rebalances quarterly. This construction allows the ETF to both capture the value of potential hyper-growth names and IPOs more nimbly and drop losers more quickly than half-yearly or annual rebalancers. In summary, QQQN offers unique value and relevant exposure to the next generation of innovators.

Top 10 Holdings as of 3/31/2021 Ticker Weight Roku, Inc. Class A ROKU 3.49% CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A CRWD 3.38% Fortinet, Inc. FTNT 2.96% Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. ODFL 2.77% Trade Desk, Inc. Class A TTD 2.73% Zebra Technologies Corporation Class A ZBRA 2.55% ViacomCBS Inc. Class B VIAC 2.52% Etsy, Inc. ETSY 2.50% Garmin Ltd. GRMN 2.49% Liberty Broadband Corp. Class C LBRDK 2.46%

