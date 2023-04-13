Find The Best 30-Year Mortgage Rates

Recently, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the ninth consecutive time, hiking rates by 0.25% and bringing the federal funds rate to a target range of 4.75% to 5%. When the federal funds rate goes up, consumers are faced with higher interest rates on credit card APRs, personal loans and mortgages.
However, over the past few weeks, mortgage rates for 30-year fixed have dropped slightly. Currently, the 30-year mortgage rate is at 6.27%, compared to 6.28% last week and 4.72% last year. Overall, this is lower than the long-term average of 7.75%.
In fact, if the financial uncertainty in the aftermath of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failing continues, borrowers could see rates continue to go down in 2023, although not as low as they were a few years ago.
On the other hand, Greg McBride, the chief financial analyst for Bankrate, said recently, “If things stabilize and we’re back to worrying about inflation and whether the job market is too hot, the pullback will prove short-lived.”
Find the Best Mortgage Rates
Currently, as mentioned above, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.28%. Last month, the average rate for 30-year fixed mortgages was higher, at 6.73%.
Additionally, the average interest rate for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.54%, down from 5.64% a week ago. Rates for 15-year fixed mortgages were up to 5.90% a month ago.
Use our tool, in partnership with Bankrate, to compare current mortgage rates available for purchase and refinancing.
Four Ways to Get a Lower Mortgage Rate
- Raise your credit score: One of the best and most effective ways to save on your mortgage is to raise your credit score, the biggest factor in determining your mortgage rate. Upping your FICO credit score, which ranges from 300 to 850, by just 20 points can save you hundreds of dollars by lowering your mortgage. So, while you’ll likely need at least a 620 FICO score in order to qualify for a mortgage at any rate, you'll need a higher score to get approved for the best rates. Raising your credit score can be done in a number of ways, including making card payments on time and keeping balances low.
- Increase your down payment: In order to get the best rates on a conventional mortgage loan from Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, you'll need to make at least a 20% down payment. In fact, the bigger your down payment is, the better your rate will likely be. You'll have to repay less principal and less interest over the life of the loan.
- Get multiple quotes: Different lenders may offer different rates. Because of this, it's important to get multiple quotes to ensure you're getting the lowest interest rates available for you.
- Consider an adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM): if you know you're going to sell your home in the near future, opting for an ARM could be a good decision. For example, if you're going to sell your home in four years, choosing a 5 year ARM could save you a lot in interest. You'll be able to take advantage of the lower interest rates associated with this kind of mortgage, and won't have to worry about your rate changing before you sell.
