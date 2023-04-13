Find The Best 30-Year Mortgage Rates

Recently, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the ninth consecutive time, hiking rates by 0.25% and bringing the federal funds rate to a target range of 4.75% to 5%. When the federal funds rate goes up, consumers are faced with higher interest rates on credit card APRs, personal loans and mortgages.

However, over the past few weeks, mortgage rates for 30-year fixed have dropped slightly. Currently, the 30-year mortgage rate is at 6.27%, compared to 6.28% last week and 4.72% last year. Overall, this is lower than the long-term average of 7.75%.

In fact, if the financial uncertainty in the aftermath of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failing continues, borrowers could see rates continue to go down in 2023, although not as low as they were a few years ago.

On the other hand, Greg McBride, the chief financial analyst for Bankrate, said recently, “If things stabilize and we’re back to worrying about inflation and whether the job market is too hot, the pullback will prove short-lived.”

Currently, as mentioned above, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.28%. Last month, the average rate for 30-year fixed mortgages was higher, at 6.73%.

Additionally, the average interest rate for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.54%, down from 5.64% a week ago. Rates for 15-year fixed mortgages were up to 5.90% a month ago.

Four Ways to Get a Lower Mortgage Rate