Find Strong Stocks During Earnings Season with this First Profit Screener

The real heavyweights of technology started to report their results in the last week of April. Through Tuesday, Tesla, Microsoft, and Alphabet Inc. all reported impressive financials, with Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and others all due out later in the week. The positive start to Q1 FY21 earnings season for big tech helps justify the Nasdaq’s rather quick comeback that saw it post new highs Monday for the first time since mid-February.

The strength of the market and the bullish sentiment, spurred by the vaccine, the possibility of 6% or higher GDP growth, and more, has also continued to propel the broader market resurgence outside of tech that helped the Dow close at records throughout the year and push the S&P 500 to new highs Monday.

Given this backdrop and the constantly improving earnings outlook, investors might want to think about adding to their portfolios even with stocks right at new highs. So let’s use our ‘First Profit’ screener to help find strong stocks to consider buying…

First Profit

The idea is to search for companies that recently reported their first quarterly profit. More specifically, the screen searches for firms that just posted their first profit last quarter, after not posting a profit for at least the previous four quarters.

Finding companies that recently reported their first profits help investors find stocks that can prove to be big winners. These companies may vary widely. Some of the firms might be new, and this recent profit is perhaps the only profit in its short history.

Meanwhile, other companies might have held an impressive and long history of quarterly profitability, but for whatever reason haven't seen a profit in a while. Therefore, the return to profit could spark a turning point that management had promised or Wall Street had been clamoring for.

The concept is relatively simple: if the trend has been one of improvement, there is a solid chance the trend will continue. This is true whether a company has been profitable, or is just reaching that key inflection point.

And that’s what we are screening for today…

• EPS for the previous 4 Quarters less than or equal to 0

(This means in each of the previous 4 quarters (except the most recently reported quarter) the company has reported earnings of less than or equal to zero, i.e., no profit.)

• EPS for the recently reported quarter greater than 0

(This time, the company reported earnings greater than zero, meaning they finally showed a profit.)

• Current Price greater than or equal to 5

(Stocks that are trading for less than $5 are more speculative.)

The screen is pretty simple, yet powerful. Here are 3 of the over 50 stocks that made it through this week's screen…

BioNTech SE ADR (BNTX)

Chewy Inc. (CHWY)

Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

