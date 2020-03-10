Find Strong Stocks Amid Coronavirus Uncertainty with New Analyst Coverage

Stocks jumped Tuesday after a turbulent trading session, just one day after all three major U.S. indexes tumbled over 7% on the back of coronavirus fears and an oil price war.

The Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq all suffered their largest one-day declines since the financial crisis and inched near a bear market. Tuesday’s climb came as coronavirus cases spread in the U.S. and elsewhere outside of China.

White House officials are now considering measures that include a payroll-tax cut and help for hourly wage earners, to help offset any potential economic downturn. And analysts expect the Fed to cut its benchmark interest rate again soon.

With this in mind, volatility seems poised to remain. But with indexes nearly 20% off their recent highs, investors are likely looking for stocks to buy or at least add to their watchlists. So today we screened for solid stocks that recently received new analyst coverage.

New Analyst Coverage

Broker recommendations play their part no matter how investors feel about them. And we seemingly all take a look no matter what. Individual investors, large institutional portfolio managers, and everyone in between are likely pleased to see one of their stocks get an upgraded rating or a new analyst cover the company.

Right off the bat, investor interest can generate more analyst coverage. This helps explain why analysts jump on young, much-hyped and talked about tech companies. Then, as new coverage is initiated, the company and the stock become more visible, which in turn often leads to more demand potential and therefore the possibility of higher prices.

Plus, analysts almost always initiate coverage with a positive recommendation. And the logic follows because why spend all the time and write a research report on a company not widely tracked only to say it’s not good?

When it comes to companies with little to no analyst coverage, one new recommendation can sometimes give portfolio managers the validation they need to build a position. And the more money they can invest, the more they can potentially influence prices.

The best way to use this information is to search for companies with analyst coverage that has increased over the last 4 weeks. We just look at the number of analyst recommendations today and compare it to the number of analyst recommendations 4 weeks ago.

The rule of thumb here is that an increase in coverage leans bullish and a decrease signals bearish behavior. It is also worth pointing out that, in general, the change in the average broker recommendation is a better indicator than the actual recommendation itself.

On top of that, it is typically more bullish if the increase went from none to one or if the coverage was minimal to begin with. (As the number of analysts climbs the addition of new coverage isn’t earth-shattering.) In the end, increased coverage is still better than decreased coverage, unless the coverage is heading in the wrong direction.

Now let’s try this screen…

• Number of Broker Ratings now greater than the Number of Broker Ratings four weeks ago

(This shows stocks where new coverage has recently been added.)

• Average Broker Rating less than Average Broker Rating four weeks ago

(By 'less than', we mean 'better than' four weeks ago.)

• Prices greater than or equal to 5

(We’re applying all of the above parameters to stocks above $5 a share since many money managers won't even look at stocks under $5)

• Average Daily Volume greater than or equal to 100,000 shares

(If there's not enough volume, even individual investors won't want it).

Here are three of the five stocks that came through the screen this week…

TowneBank (TOWN) - (from 2 analysts four weeks ago to 3)

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) - (from 2 analysts four weeks ago to 3)

SP Plus Corporation (SP) - (from 2 analysts four weeks ago to 3)

