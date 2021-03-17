Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks Amid Market Rebound

The S&P 500 and The Dow pulled back from their records on Tuesday, as the Nasdaq finished the day barely in the green, having seen most of its early gains erased. Still, the market has turned around rather quickly, as investors jumped back into hard-hit tech stocks when the Nasdaq fell into correction territory last week.

The Dow has continued to climb to records in 2021 as Wall Street rotates into more economically sensitive areas and reopening stocks. The S&P 500 also quickly erased its recent losses and the Nasdaq is now trading 4.4% below its February 12 records, having rallied nearly 7% since March 8.

The recent comeback might suggest that the tech selling was more about profit-taking amid a huge run than true inflation worries. That said, increased vaccine distribution, more government spending, and a natural economic turn around have set up for a big 2021 rebound for the U.S. economy, with economists projecting around 6% GDP growth.

Clearly, these conditions and rising bonds yields will continue to have the market focused on inflation. But yields remain ultra-low historically, even though they have surpassed pre-coronavirus levels. Plus, the overall earnings picture keeps getting better (also read: Previewing The Q1 2021 Earnings Season).

This means now might be a good time to add to your portfolio by utilizing our Filtered Zacks Rank 5 Stock Screener. Today we highlighted two stocks that are part of the cyclical and economic rebound trade.

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks outperform the market in both good and bad times. However, there are over 200 stocks that earn a Zacks Rank #1 at any given time. Therefore, it’s helpful to understand how to apply filters to the Zacks Rank in order to narrow the list down to a more manageable and tradable set of stocks.

Clearly, there are only three items on this screen. But together, these three filters can result in some impressive returns.

• Zacks Rank equal to 1

Starting with a Zacks Rank #1 is often a strong jumping off point because it boasts an average annual return of roughly 24.4% per year since 1988.

• % Change (Q1) Est. over 4 Weeks greater than 0

Positive current quarter estimate revisions over the last four weeks.

The Zacks Rank looks at earnings estimate revisions for the current year (F1) and the next year (F2). The additional component factors in current quarter (Q1) estimate revisions. The idea is pretty simple.

A company that has experienced downward revisions for the current quarter could soon see longer-term negative revisions. Meanwhile, if a company has earned positive earnings revisions for its current quarter, it might signal that more upward revisions could be coming down the road, which would make it an attractive buy.

• % Broker Rating Change over 4 Week equal to Top # 5

Top 5 stocks with the best average broker rating changes over the last four weeks.

In this screen, we are searching for positive broker rating changes or upgrades over the last four weeks. On top of that, we want to cut down on the number of stocks that come through. So, we configured the screen to select the top 5 stocks with the best broker rating upgrade.

Investors should note that broker ratings typically lean toward the upside. Therefore, our screen makes sure that the brokers are getting more bullish, or at the least not getting less bullish (or even bearish) on the stock.

It is worth noting that the actual broker ratings do not matter as much as the upgrade itself, because stocks with broker rating upgrades have been proven to outperform their counterparts that do not earn positive broker rating changes or downgrades.

This strategy comes loaded with the Research Wizard and is called bt_sow_filtered zacks rank5. It can be found in the SoW (Screen of the Week) folder.

Here are two of the five stocks that qualified for the Filtered Zacks Rank 5 strategy today…

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Bank Of Montreal (BMO)

See the rest of the stocks on this list and start trading the Filtered Zacks Rank 5 (or any of our other strategies) in your own account.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bank Of Montreal (BMO): Free Stock Analysis Report



