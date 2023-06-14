News & Insights

Markets
UNH

Find Out the 2 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now!

June 14, 2023 — 06:35 pm EDT

Written by Eric Cuka for The Motley Fool ->

Today, I provide two best dividend stocks to buy for the month of June. Dividend stocks are a great way to add diversification and passive income to a long-term investing portfolio. Compound interest is often called the eighth wonder of the world, and dividends are a great way to accelerate your wealth. The video below shares two dividend stock picks, fundamental analysis, technical analysis, and commentary. Please don't forget to subscribe to the channel for future videos.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of June 14, 2023. The video was published on June 14, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than UnitedHealth Group
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 12, 2023

Eric Cuka has positions in UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool recommends CVS Health and UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyEric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNH
CVS
HUM
CI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.