Find Out the 2 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now!

Today, I provide two best dividend stocks to buy for the month of June. Dividend stocks are a great way to add diversification and passive income to a long-term investing portfolio. Compound interest is often called the eighth wonder of the world, and dividends are a great way to accelerate your wealth. The video below shares two dividend stock picks, fundamental analysis, technical analysis, and commentary. Please don't forget to subscribe to the channel for future videos.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of June 14, 2023. The video was published on June 14, 2023.

Eric Cuka has positions in UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool recommends CVS Health and UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.

