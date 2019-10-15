Find Out How 'Kohl's Cares' This Holiday Season

(RTTNews) - Department store chain Kohl's Corp. has unveiled its Kohl's Cares holiday collection that includes the Disney Frozen 2 and Holiday Character bundles. The company's philanthropic program, Kohl's Cares, sells children's books as well as toys and donates the entire profit to charitable initiatives nationwide.

The Kohl's Cares holiday collection includes special books and plush toy bundles featuring favorite characters from "Disney Frozen 2,", "Elmo,", and "The Grinch," among others.

The holiday collection is priced at $9 each and is available for a limited time at all Kohl's stores nationwide as well as on the company's website, until supplies last.

Families can take home character bundles featuring their "Disney Frozen 2 friends Anna," "Elsa and Olaf," as well as other favorite holiday characters like Rudolph, the Grinch, Santa, Elmo, and Elf.

Kohl's program to ensure health and wellness of children and families includes helping kids stay healthy and ensuring that these families have clean spaces to play.

The new Kohl's Cares Collection includes among other items "Anna's Best Friends" book and coordinating Anna plush, "Disney Frozen" and coordinating Elsa plush, and "Hello, Olaf!" and coordinating Olaf plush.

It also features "Twas the Night Before Christmas on Sesame Street" and coordinating Elmo plush, and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" and coordinating Grinch plush.

In September, Kohl's unveiled the Kohl's Cares "Peanuts collection" for a limited time. Priced at $5 each, the collection included Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Woodstock and Lucy plush toys as well as Peanuts books.

The collection also included a Peanuts matching game as well as a colors and shapes boardbook bundle.

The Kohl's Cares Cause merchandise program has raised nearly $360 million since 2000 to fund community initiatives to support the health of families across the nation.

