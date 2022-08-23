Find Highly-Ranked Cheap Stocks Under $10 to Buy with this Screen

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500’s four-week winning streaks came to end last week. Stocks then tumbled Monday, with the Nasdaq closing 2.6% lower and the benchmark falling 2.1% as Wall Street backs off its peak inflation bets.

The selling came alongside rising yields, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury up from 2.78% a week ago to around 3.03% Tuesday. The rising rates signal that investors realize the Fed isn’t going to pull back on its tightening efforts just yet.

Despite the recent drop, the Nasdaq is still up around 17% from its mid-June lows, with the S&P 500 13% higher. Plus, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields still remain well off their mid-June highs of 3.5%. And Wall Street was always going to take home some profits following the two-month surge, especially after the brutal first half.

The comeback off the lows, coupled with an earnings outlook that is holding up well enough amid economic slowdown fears could set up a solid end of the summer and beyond. On top of that, many stocks have proven very resilient in 2022 and have continued to see their outlooks improve.

Taking this all into account, we used one of our Zacks screens to help show investors how to find strong, highly-ranked stocks that are trading for under $10 per share to consider buying as we start to close out August.

Penny Stocks

One dollar or less used to be the common threshold for what we call “penny stocks.” Today, the SEC has expanded penny stocks to securities that trade for less than $5 a share. Many investors avoid these stocks because they are speculative in nature.

Meanwhile, penny stocks often trade infrequently and hold wide bid/ask spreads. These stocks also carry many other traits that, in many cases, cause excessive volatility. With that said, some penny stocks perform incredibly well, which helps them remain attractive.

Stocks Under $10

Moving on, let’s briefly discuss the next class of cheap stocks. Stocks that trade in the $5 to $10 range are generally less risky than their penny stock counterparts. Investors might be more likely to have heard of these companies or seen the tickers. They are, however, still inherently more speculative than many other higher-priced stocks.

Investors can obviously find winning stocks for under $10 if they are extremely selective. So today, we narrowed the list of thousands of these more speculative stocks down to a more manageable group of $10 and under stocks that might help boost your portfolio.

Screen Parameters

• Price less than or equal to $10

• Volume greater than or equal to 1,000,000

• Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2

(No Holds, Sells or Strong Sells.)

• Average Broker Rating less than or equal to 3.5

(Average Broker Rating of a Hold or Better.)

• # of Analysts in Rating greater than or equal to 2

(Minimum of at least two analysts covering the stock.)

• % Change F1 Earnings Estimate Revisions -- 12 Weeks greater than or equal to 0

(Preferably upward earnings estimate revisions, but definitely no downward revisions.)

Here are two stocks out of 30 highly-ranked names trading under $10 a share that made it through the screen today…

SunOpta STKL

SunOpta is a global foods company focused on the development and manufacturing of sustainable plant-based foods and ingredients. STKL's offerings include a wide array of plant-based, fruit, roasted snack options, and beyond, from oat milk to fruit bars. SunOpta sells its own brands and also runs co-manufacturing and private label segments, as well as a food services unit and an ingredients business.

SunOpta beat our Q2 earnings and revenue estimates on August 10 and provided upbeat guidance that helps it land a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) right now. Zacks estimates call for its revenue to climb 16% in 2022 and another 14% in 2023 to reach $1.1 billion. And its adjusted earnings are projected to pop from $0.01 to $0.06 per share in FY22 and then surge to $0.19 per share in FY23. STKL shares have surged 50% in the last three months and yet its average Zacks price target still offers 40% upside to its current levels.

Liquidia Corporation LQDA

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical firm focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT Technology. Liquidia operates through its two subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. The stock is part of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry that sits in the top 28% of over 250 Zacks industries right now. LQDA shares have skyrocketed 123% in the past three months and are up 185% over the last year.

Liquidia shares also still have over 66% more room to climb before they run into their current average Zacks price target. The company’s revenue is projected to jump 37% this year and 208% next year. Liquidia is still projected to report adjusted losses both this year and next, but its bottom-line revisions are trending in the right direction. And LQDA's recent EPS positivity is part of a longer-term upward trend.

Both stocks offer solid growth potential. Yet, it isn’t wise to pack your portfolio full of cheap, $10 or less stocks. Still, these stocks are certainly worth further investigation because grabbing a few of the top names from this list might bolster your returns. And let’s not forget that picking a few cheap stocks can also be quite fun.

Get the rest of the stocks on this list and start screening for the best stocks under $10 for yourself. And don't forget to backtest your strategy so you'll know how successful it's been before you put any of your money at risk.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

Want more articles from this author? Scroll up to the top of this article and click the FOLLOW AUTHOR button to get an email each time a new article is published.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance/.



Today's Stocks from Zacks' Best Screens

Now would you like to screen for the latest stocks from Zacks' most successful strategies? In 2021, while the market gained an impressive +28.8%, we saw results like these: Technical Analysis & Fundamental Analysis Winners +67.6%, Momentum Method 1 +94.4%, and Value Method 1 +95.3%.

You're invited to screen the latest stocks in seconds by trying Zacks' Research Wizard stock-picking program. Or use the Wizard to create your own market-beating strategies. No credit card needed, no cost or obligation. Try it for 2 weeks free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



SunOpta, Inc. (STKL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.