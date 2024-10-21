Finch Therapeutics Group to Delist from Nasdaq

The latest update is out from Finch Therapeutics Group ( (FNCH) ).

Finch Therapeutics Group has announced plans to delist its common stock from the Nasdaq and deregister it under the Securities Exchange Act, aiming to cut costs associated with SEC reporting and compliance with Nasdaq standards. The stock, previously suspended by Nasdaq, has been trading on the OTC Markets and is expected to continue there post-delisting. The company believes this move best serves its interests and those of its shareholders, although no guarantees are made about future trading on the OTC.

