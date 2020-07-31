FinCEN Warns on Coronavirus Scams Demanding Crypto
The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued a warning on COVID-19 related financial scams on Thursday.Â
- Firms dealing with virtual currencies need to be especially careful as their services might be used to launder funds collected from illicit activity, the regulator said.Â
- The advisory added attackers have been using phishing emails, malware and ransomware to carry out such attacks.
- Referring to last monthâs massive Twitter hack, FinCEN said the cybercrime techniques could also be applied to a larger attack involving social media.
- That attack, which took over multiple big-name Twitter handles, involved a scam message seeking bitcoin for COVID-19 relief that would supposedly be doubled and donated.
- According to a list of red flags compiled by FinCEN, indicators that can be used to identify fraudulent activity include unsolicited emails with attachments, text messages with embedded links, unusual URLs linked in emails and attached email images that seem to be digitally altered.
- The warning added the shift to remote work has increased the vulnerability of firms to such attacks, andÂ that cybercriminals have been targeting weak log-in processes by using digitally altered identity documents to gain access to sensitive information online.Â
Also read: Twitter Says âPhone Spear Phishingâ Let Hackers Gain Employee Credentials
Related Stories
- Police Arrest 27 Alleged Masterminds Behind $5.7B Plus Token Crypto Scam
- Scammers Are Forging CoinDesk Emails â Hereâs How to Protect Yourself
- YouTube Seeks to Dismiss Ripple Lawsuit Over XRP Giveaway Scams
- Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Sues YouTube Over Bitcoin Giveaway Scams
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.