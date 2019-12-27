US Markets

Fincantieri wins $1.3 bln U.S. Navy contract to build four ships for Saudi Arabia

Contributor
Giulio Piovaccari Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

Italian state-owned shipbuilder Fincantieri won a contract worth approximately $1.3 billion from the U.S. Navy to build four ships for Saudi Arabia, it said on Friday.

MILAN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Italian state-owned shipbuilder Fincantieri FCT.MI won a contract worth approximately $1.3 billion from the U.S. Navy to build four ships for Saudi Arabia, it said on Friday.

The order is part of a multi-billion contract awarded to a consortium led by defence group Lockheed Martin - which includes Fincantieri's unit Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) - as part of U.S. foreign military sales program, Fincantieri said in a statement.

Fincantieri will build the four multi-mission surface combatant ships at its Marinette yard, in Wisconsin.

Chief Executive Giuseppe Bono said the contract helped Fincantieri "to consolidate an unparalleled reputation also in the U.S. market, known to be very complex."

Lockheed Martin and FMM, along with other suppliers, are already cooperating in the U.S. Navy's 'Littoral Combat Ship' program, Fincantieri's statement said.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9743; Reuters Messaging: giulio.piovaccari.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular