Fincantieri shares fall 3% as said to consider 1.5 bln euro cash hike

Fincantieri shares fell more than 3% in early trade on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, after a Bloomberg report said the shipbuilder was considering a capital increase of up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.84 billion) to weather the pandemic.

By 0808 GMT, the stock had lifted from initial lows, but was still down 2.2% at 0.58 euros, underperforming a 0.4% fall in Milan's All-Share index .FTITLMS.

A spokesman for Fincantieri said the company was evaluating several options for extraordinary transactions, as it routinely did, and that no decision had been taken yet.

($1 = 0.8169 euros)

