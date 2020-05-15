FCT

Fincantieri says cooperation with Thyssenkrupp chance to talk about consolidation

Contributor
Elisa Anzolin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

Cooperation between Fincantieri and Thyssenkrupp to build submarines is a good opportunity to talk about future consolidation in the European defence sector, the Italian shipbuilder's general manager Alberto Maestrini said on Friday.

MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Cooperation between Fincantieri FCT.MI and Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE to build submarines is a good opportunity to talk about future consolidation in the European defence sector, the Italian shipbuilder's general manager Alberto Maestrini said on Friday.

A source said on Wednesday that Thyssenkrupp was exploring several strategic options for its warship unit, ranging from combining it with Italy's Fincantieri to creating a national champion with German peers.

Maestrini, speaking on a conference call with analysts, said all ongoing discussions with Thysenkrupp were limited to submarines, adding the cooperation represented a "solid opportunity to talk about future scenarios of a European consolidation".

"European players do not have the right critical mass to compete against very large international competitors and to create the financial and operational synergies needed to be competitive in export," he said.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Jason Neely)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCT

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters