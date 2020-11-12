Fincantieri preserves order backlog, did not get order cancellations

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Italy's shipbuilder Fincantieri FCT.MI said on Thursday it had a consistent order backlog and did not get any cancellations from clients, despite a deep crisis of the cruise industry due to the coronavirus pandemic and global travel restrictions.

Fincantieri said core earnings were down to 200 million euros ($235.98 million) in the first nine months of the year from 306 million euros last year but that its total order backlog at end-September was 36.8 billion euros.

"The cruise industry is gradually recovering... and that validates our strategy that has allowed us to preserve our backlog, keeping production visibility up to 2027/2028," said Chief Executive Giuseppe Bono in a statement.

The group added it had a "sound funding capacity", able to support it through the current situation.

($1 = 0.8475 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giulia Segreti)

