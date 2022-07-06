Fincantieri, MSC sign MoA for two hydrogen-powered cruise ships

MILAN, July 6 (Reuters) - Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri FCT.MI has signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the cruise ship division of MSC for the construction of two hydrogen-powered cruise ships, the two companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The signing of a contract for the ships, which are expected to come into service in 2027 and 2028, respectively, is subject to access to financing, they added.

Analysts welcomed the news, which comes after a 2-3 year drought in the cruise ship sector on the back of the coronavirus pandemic. It also raised expectations the contract, if confirmed, could create a ripple effect with others in the industry following suit.

A Fincantieri executive said in May he expected orders in the cruise sector to resume "in 2023, if not in 2022" after the voyages business was harshly hit by the pandemic. The cruise sector accounted for half of Fincantieri's first-quarter revenues.

Fincatieri shares were up 1.3% by 1235 GMT, in line with Milan's All-Share index .FTITLMS.

(Reporting by Francesco Zecchini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((Francesco.Zecchini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.