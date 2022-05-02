Fincantieri in talks with NCL for $4 billion cruise ship order - source

MILAN, May 2 (Reuters) - Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri FCT.MI is in talks with Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N (NCL) over an order worth around $4 billion to build new cruise ships, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Italian daily Il Secolo XIX reported on Sunday that six new ships could be built by Fincantieri for the Miami-based company.

Norwegian Cruise Line was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Francesco Zecchini Editing by Cristina Carlevaro and Keith Weir)

