Fincantieri chairman says not seeking French shipyard deal at any price

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri will not push ahead with its bid for France's Chantiers de l'Atlantique at any price, Chairman Giampiero Massolo said on Thursday but added that it would be a shame to miss the opportunity.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.