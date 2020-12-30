Fincantieri agrees to extend deadline for Chantiers tie-up

MILANO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Fincantieri FCT.MI agrees with France's proposal to extend the deadline for a tie-up with Chantiers de l'Atlantique, a spokesman for the Italian shipbuilder said on Wednesday.

He added that Fincantieri has already sent all the clarifications requested by European antitrust authorities and now it was up to Brussels to respond to France and Italy.

Earlier on Wednesday France said it had offered Fincantieri a one-month extension to the planned acquisition of the French rival, which was due to expire on Thursday and is still awaiting European antitrust approval.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.