Finbar Group Limited Reinforces Governance Standards

Finbar Group Limited (AU:FRI) has released an update.

Finbar Group Limited has released its corporate governance statement, confirming adherence to ASX recommendations for the financial year ending June 2024. The statement, approved by the board, outlines the roles, responsibilities, and governance practices followed by the company. Investors can access the full disclosure on Finbar’s website, indicating strong governance alignment.

