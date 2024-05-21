Finbar Group Director Increases Shareholding

Finbar Group Limited (AU:FRI) has released an update.

Finbar Group Limited has announced an update regarding the interests of their Director, Mr. John Chan, who has made an on-market purchase of 23,357 additional ordinary shares, valued at $17,751.32, resulting in an indirect holding of 29,505,198 shares after the transaction. The change, which occurred on 21 May 2024, is part of the company’s ongoing disclosures to the ASX under listing rule 3.19A.2.

