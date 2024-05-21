Finbar Director Bolsters Shareholding

Finbar Group Limited (AU:FRI) has released an update.

Director of Finbar Group Limited, Mr. Ronald Chan, has recently increased his indirect shareholding in the company by 23,357 ordinary fully paid shares, valued at $17,751.32, through an on-market purchase, with no shares disposed. This change, dated 21 May 2024, leaves him with a total of 21,618,327 indirect shares, in addition to his direct shares which remain unchanged at 242,584.

