Financière de Tubize (ENXTBR:TUB) Price Target Increased by 23.76% to 235.11

The average one-year price target for Financière de Tubize (ENXTBR:TUB) has been revised to 235,11 € / share. This is an increase of 23.76% from the prior estimate of 189,98 € dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 219,17 € to a high of 256,20 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.12% from the latest reported closing price of 228,00 € / share.

Financière de Tubize Maintains 0.45% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.45%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Financière de Tubize. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TUB is 0.12%, an increase of 43.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.11% to 728K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 276K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 269K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUB by 11.79% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 172K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUB by 2.71% over the last quarter.

FPHAX - Pharmaceuticals Portfolio holds 115K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares , representing an increase of 30.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUB by 82.76% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 64K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUB by 7.82% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 47K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares , representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUB by 15.62% over the last quarter.

