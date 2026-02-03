Financière de Tubize (BIT:1TUB) Price Target Decreased by 10.04% to 213.88

The average one-year price target for Financière de Tubize (BIT:1TUB) has been revised to €213.88 / share. This is a decrease of 10.04% from the prior estimate of €237.75 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €199.38 to a high of €233.07 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.34% from the latest reported closing price of €219.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Financière de Tubize. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 31.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1TUB is 0.02%, an increase of 80.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.17% to 574K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 276K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 269K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TUB by 11.79% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 172K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TUB by 2.71% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 64K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TUB by 7.82% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 47K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares , representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TUB by 15.62% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 13K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing a decrease of 5.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TUB by 3.11% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.