Kingswood Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Kingswood targeting the financial services industry, raised $100 million by offering 10 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and three-quarters of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Executive Chairman Gary Wilder, who has served as Group CEO of Kingswood (AIM: KWG) and Executive Chairman of Kingswood US since 2019, and is a co-founding partner of Kingswood Property Finance. Wilder is joined by CEO and Director Michael Nessim, who has been the President of Kingswood US since 2020 and the CEO of Benchmark Investments since 2019.



Kingswood Acquisition plans to concentrate its efforts on identifying businesses in the financial services industry with a focus on delivering differentiated financial services in the wealth management, financial advisory, and investment management sectors to the mass affluent and private client investor community.



Kingswood Acquisition plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol KWAC.U. Oppenheimer & Co. acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Financials SPAC Kingswood Acquisition prices $100 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

