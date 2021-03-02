DHB Capital, a blank check company led by former Crestview partners targeting the financial services industry, raised $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Co-Executive Chairmen Richard DeMartini and Robert Hurst, who are currently Vice Chairmen of Crestview Partners, and CEO and Director Alex Binderow, who is currently a Partner of Lawfty Law LLP. DeMartini, Hurst, and Binderow were all previously partners of Crestview. The company plans to target the financial and business services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.



DHB Capital plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DHBCU. BofA Securities and RBC Capital Markets acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Financials SPAC DHB Capital prices $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



