Financials nudge China shares higher but inflation data caps gains

Andrew Galbraith Reuters
China shares ticked higher on Thursday, lifted by financials as investors continued to expect economic rebound from the COVID-19 fallout, though markets were on edge after data pointed to weak consumer inflation in the world's second-largest economy.

SSEC 0.1%, CSI300 0.1%, HSI -1.3%

Financial shares rise on hopes for profit improvements

China factory gate prices fall more than expected in Sept

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.1% at 3,344.25 points. The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.14%.

** Financial shares .CSI300FS led gains, climbing 1.06% on expectations of profit improvements, after new bank loans grew more than expected in November.

** However, industrial firms .CSI000910 capped the overall rise, falling 0.64% after factory gate prices fell at a faster-than-expected pace in September and consumer inflation slowed to its weakest in 19 months, underscoring the challenges China still faces even as it slowly recovers from the pandemic.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was down 0.29%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT fell 0.81% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 lost 1.59%​.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE fell 0.75% to 9,846.06, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was down 1.28% at 24,350.44.

** The slump in Hong Kong shares mirrored losses around the region, as concerns about a surge in COVID-19 cases and an elusive U.S. coronavirus relief package weighed on sentiment.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS fell 0.20% while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 lost 0.63%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.7246 per U.S. dollar, 0.16% weaker than the previous close of 6.7136.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 9.6%​ and the CSI300 has risen 17.5%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 11.8%. Shanghai stocks have risen 3.92% this month.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

