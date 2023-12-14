News & Insights

BHP

Financials, miners lift Australian shares

Credit: REUTERS/Steven Saphore

December 14, 2023 — 12:49 am EST

Written by Shivangi Lahiri for Reuters ->

By Shivangi Lahiri

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares rallied for a fifth session on Thursday, buoyed by local miners and banks, while investors embraced the Federal Reserve's dovish stance to keep rates on hold, signalling an end to a historic monetary policy tightening cycle.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 1.6% higher at 7,375.40, hitting a four-month high earlier in the session. The benchmark ended 0.3% up on Wednesday.

Markets welcomed the Fed's widely-expected policy decision to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, with the central bank flagging potentially lower borrowing costs in 2024.

In Australia, employment data outpaced expectations for a second time in November as businesses hired more full-time employees.

"From an economic health standpoint, today's jobs numbers were net positive for equities - it shows the economy remains in decent shape despite interest rate tightening," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Local mining stocks .AXMM hit a four-month high during the session, gaining 2.3% at the close on higher base metal prices. MET/L

Heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX, and Fortescue FMG.AX ended higher between 0.4% and 2.8%.

Financials .AXFJ advanced 0.9%, with the 'Big Four' banks gaining between 0.6% and 1.3%.

The real estate sub-index .AXRE climbed 4.2% in broad-based gains through the market.

Sector majors LendLease Group LLC.AX and Goodman Group GMG.AX rose 5.3% and 3%, respectively.

In company news, Woolworths Group's WOW.AX shares ended 0.5% higher after Australia's competition watchdog said it did not oppose the retailing giant's acquisition of a 55% stake in specialty pet retailer Petstock Group.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.7% to 11,552.88 at the close after official data showed gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.3% in the September-quarter, allaying rate hike fears from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

(Reporting by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((shivangi.lahiri@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP
RIO
WOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.