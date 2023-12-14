Financials, miners lift Australian shares

By Shivangi Lahiri

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares rallied for a fifth session on Thursday, buoyed by local miners and banks, while investors embraced the Federal Reserve's dovish stance to keep rates on hold, signalling an end to a historic monetary policy tightening cycle.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 1.6% higher at 7,375.40, hitting a four-month high earlier in the session. The benchmark ended 0.3% up on Wednesday.

Markets welcomed the Fed's widely-expected policy decision to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, with the central bank flagging potentially lower borrowing costs in 2024.

In Australia, employment data outpaced expectations for a second time in November as businesses hired more full-time employees.

"From an economic health standpoint, today's jobs numbers were net positive for equities - it shows the economy remains in decent shape despite interest rate tightening," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Local mining stocks .AXMM hit a four-month high during the session, gaining 2.3% at the close on higher base metal prices. MET/L

Heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX, and Fortescue FMG.AX ended higher between 0.4% and 2.8%.

Financials .AXFJ advanced 0.9%, with the 'Big Four' banks gaining between 0.6% and 1.3%.

The real estate sub-index .AXRE climbed 4.2% in broad-based gains through the market.

Sector majors LendLease Group LLC.AX and Goodman Group GMG.AX rose 5.3% and 3%, respectively.

In company news, Woolworths Group's WOW.AX shares ended 0.5% higher after Australia's competition watchdog said it did not oppose the retailing giant's acquisition of a 55% stake in specialty pet retailer Petstock Group.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.7% to 11,552.88 at the close after official data showed gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.3% in the September-quarter, allaying rate hike fears from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

