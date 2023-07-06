News & Insights

PDN

Financials, miners drag Australia shares amid looming rate jitters

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

July 06, 2023 — 09:03 pm EDT

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

July 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Friday, dragged by losses in financials and miners, after U.S. data indicating a better-than-expected private payrolls report reignited expectations the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO slipped as much as 0.7% to 7,110.9 points by 0005 GMT, its worst session in two weeks. The benchmark has dropped over 1.1% so far this week, reversing from a 1.5% gain last week.

Paladin Energy PDN.AX and Pinnacle Investment Management PNI.AX were the top laggards on the broader index, with each falling above 5%.

Market participants exercised caution over worries a continued above-target inflation outlook and a stronger-than-expected labour market in the U.S. will lead to further monetary policy tightening by the Fed. GLOB/MKTS

In Australia, heavyweight financial stocks .AXFJ retreated as much as 1.8%, falling most in value since June 23. All of the so-called "big four" banks lost between 1% and 2%.

The sub-index is set to mark its third consecutive day of losses and has lost over 2% in value so far this week.

Domestic miners .AXMM followed suit to give up 2.5%, their lowest level since June 2, after iron ore prices fell overnight amid worries about steel production curbs in China. MET/L

Mining Trio mining trio BHP BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX retreating between 1.5% and 2.0%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 down as much as 1% at 11841.73 points. The benchmark has marked its worst session in over four weeks, losing over 0.5% through the week.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will likely keep interest rates unchanged at 5.50% when it meets next week and for the rest of the year, a Reuters poll found.

Shares in Precinct Properties New Zealand PCT.NZ slipped as much as 3.1% after the company revealed a draft revaluation loss on its property portfolio of about NZ$250 million ($153.85 million).

($1 = 1.6250 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PDN
PNI
BHP
RIO
PCT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.