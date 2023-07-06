Financials, miners drag Australia shares amid looming rate jitters

July 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Friday, dragged by losses in financials and miners, after U.S. data indicating a better-than-expected private payrolls report reignited expectations the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO slipped as much as 0.7% to 7,110.9 points by 0005 GMT, its worst session in two weeks. The benchmark has dropped over 1.1% so far this week, reversing from a 1.5% gain last week.

Paladin Energy PDN.AX and Pinnacle Investment Management PNI.AX were the top laggards on the broader index, with each falling above 5%.

Market participants exercised caution over worries a continued above-target inflation outlook and a stronger-than-expected labour market in the U.S. will lead to further monetary policy tightening by the Fed. GLOB/MKTS

In Australia, heavyweight financial stocks .AXFJ retreated as much as 1.8%, falling most in value since June 23. All of the so-called "big four" banks lost between 1% and 2%.

The sub-index is set to mark its third consecutive day of losses and has lost over 2% in value so far this week.

Domestic miners .AXMM followed suit to give up 2.5%, their lowest level since June 2, after iron ore prices fell overnight amid worries about steel production curbs in China. MET/L

Mining Trio mining trio BHP BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX retreating between 1.5% and 2.0%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 down as much as 1% at 11841.73 points. The benchmark has marked its worst session in over four weeks, losing over 0.5% through the week.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will likely keep interest rates unchanged at 5.50% when it meets next week and for the rest of the year, a Reuters poll found.

Shares in Precinct Properties New Zealand PCT.NZ slipped as much as 3.1% after the company revealed a draft revaluation loss on its property portfolio of about NZ$250 million ($153.85 million).

($1 = 1.6250 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com))

