Financials lift Australian shares higher; James Hardie falls on outlook cut

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares ticked higher on Tuesday, eyeing a third straight session of gains led by financial stocks, supported by sustained optimism about the U.S. Federal Reserve considering easing off on its aggressive rate-hike stance.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up about 0.2% at 6,945 by 2332 GMT. The benchmark ended 0.6% higher on Monday.

Overnight, Wall Street finished strongly higher ahead of midterm elections that would decide the fate of U.S. Congress, with data indicating that rapid rate hikes have helped cool down the economy, raising hopes of a slowdown in aggressive tightening. .N

In Sydney, financials .AXFJ led gains on the benchmark, advancing as much as 0.8%, lifted by all the "Big Four" banks.

Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX added up to 1%, a day after posting slightly lower annual cash earnings, while No. 3 lender National Australia Bank NAB.AX was up as much as 0.9%, a day ahead of announcing its fiscal 2022 results.

Mining stocks .AXMM were up 0.7%, even as iron ore prices fell on China sticking to its COVID-19 curbs. BHP Group BHP.AX, Fortescue Metals FMG.AX, and Rio Tinto RIO.AX added between 0.4% and 0.7%.

James Hardie Industries JHX.AX, however, slumped nearly 15% after the world's biggest fibre cement maker slashed its earnings forecast for FY23, citing a decline in volumes across all three key regions.

It was the second-biggest loser in the benchmark, marking its worst intraday fall since March 2020.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was down 0.2% at 11,268.4.

Separately, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) governor, Adrian Orr, was reappointed for another five-year term starting in late March next year.

The central bank is expected to release its review of monetary policy over the past five years on Thursday, along with a couple of independent reviews of its decisions.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.