Financials lift Australian shares; CBA rises on record annual profit

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Wednesday, as gains in financial stocks led by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia posting its biggest intraday jump in nearly 10 months offset miners' losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.1% to 7,320.1 by 0030 GMT. The benchmark ended up 0.03% on Tuesday.

Financials .AXFJ rose 0.7%, with the country's biggest lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX rising 2.5% after posting a record annual profit.

The rest of the "big four" banks were also trading in positive territory.

On the other hand, miners' stocks were hit after data showed on Tuesday that China's iron ore imports in July slipped 2% from the previous month.

Investor sentiment was also weighed down by credit ratings agency Moody's downgrading several U.S. lenders, which reignited fears about the health of U.S. banks and the economy.

Inflation print from the country, which is due on Thursday, will now determine the course of the Federal Reserve's future interest rate path.

In Sydney, miners .AXMM fell 0.4%, with behemoths BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX slipping between 0.4% and 0.7%.

Gold stocks .AXGD toppled 0.8% after bullion prices hit a near one-month low. GOL/

Sector heavyweight Newcrest Mining NCM.AX inched 0.8% lower.

Tech .AXIJ and Energy stocks .AXEJ gained over 0.5% each.

Suncorp SUN.AX fell 3.9% after the insurer's final dividend failed to meet analyst estimates.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.2% to 11,848.45.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

