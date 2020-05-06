Financials hit bond market with mixed results

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK, May 6 (IFR) - Financials are active in the high-grade primaries on Wednesday as Capital One, AIG, GE Capital and JP Morgan all seek to raise funding in a crowded marketplace on Wednesday, albeit with mixed results.

JP Morgan is out with its sixth bond of the year, but its first subordinated note since 2016, providing some attractive spread pick up over its unsecured paper.

The US$3bn 11-year non call 10 subordinated fixed-to-float bond launched at 225bp over Treasuries.

Meanwhile, Capital One tightened spreads by 25b-33bp on a US$2bn two-part offering despite concerns the mid-sized bank is overly exposed to credit cards and auto loans that are expected to see higher delinquency and default rates in the near term.

"It’s been a good operator for years but it's in the eye of the storm from the consumer credit front," one investor said.

In the non-bank financial sector insurance company AIG came to market with its first bond offering of the year shopping a US$4.1bn three-part bond.

The five and 10-year tranche received the most demand as bookrunners tightened spreads by 15bp-25bp to land at 215bp and 270bp over, respectively.

However, the 30-year tranche failed to budge from initial price thoughts and launched at 300bp over.

AIG has a great deal of exposure to losses from life insurance and property & casualty insurance claims due to Covid-19, but the spread offered at the long end of the curve proved enticing to investors, CreditSights noted in a report.

"We're cognizant of the incremental spread offered by AIG, and we expect AIG to be able to manage through the cycle," wrote analysts at the research firm, noting that there are few attractive alternatives with similar yields as AIG.

"But we're concerned about spread widening particularly in the second and third quarter from limited partnership investment losses, new claims activity, and the emergence of hurricane season."

GE Capital Funding is also in the market for the first time since reorganizing in 2015.

Like its parent company the month prior, the bond is set to finance a tender offer for US$12bn of bonds maturing between 2021-2023.

The General Electric subsidiary launched a US$4.5bn four-part bond but was unable to tighten spreads on the five, seven, 10 and 12-year maturities from initial price thoughts.

(Reporting By William Hoffman; Editing by Paul Kilby)

